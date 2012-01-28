Traci Williams

valentine (human league)

valentine valentines day card
I decided I'm going to make Valentines this year. Probably they will be postcards, probably they will be done with watercolor, definitely they will feature lyrics from '80s songs.

Posted on Jan 28, 2012
