Icon icon silo arrow tower texture illustration
An unused icon idea for a client. Kind of indeterminate as to what it is. Grain silo, arrow, or arms tower? It wasn't supposed to be any of those, but it's kind of cool anyway. File under: save for later.

Posted on Jan 28, 2012
