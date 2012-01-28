Fulton Fithouse Logo

Bryant Hughes

Logo for a current project. I'm not an illustrator or logo designer, but I thought it came out pretty well. Fulton is a street in Chicago where the Fithouse is located, FYI.

Posted on Jan 28, 2012
