Father - KanjiPictoGraphix

Father - KanjiPictoGraphix
Visual mnemonic for learning the kanji for Father 父. The etymological origins of the character come from a pictograph of a hand holding a stick which represented the authority of the father. Mine is a modern interpretation. From my iPhone and iPad app, KanjiPictoGraphix.

Posted on Jan 28, 2012
