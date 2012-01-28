Estudio Goró

Stitched Badges

Estudio Goró
Estudio Goró
  • Save
Stitched Badges badges icons search download upload anchor mail handcrafted psd icon set buttons sale
Download color palette

More stitched badges to the collection! http://estudiogoro.org/badges

5eba6edf958126726f97a14fe804b644
Rebound of
Social Badges Set
By Estudio Goró
View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2012
Estudio Goró
Estudio Goró

More by Estudio Goró

View profile
    • Like