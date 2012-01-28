Marcel Müller

Sofa

Sofa sofa ios icon
I know there's been lots of rage over iOS icons with depth, but I guess sometimes it's a healthy exercise to set some shape constraints. This is just a result of a late night playing.

I think it's too dark to be put in real world use (i.e iPhone homescreen) but it was a fun exercise though. :)

Posted on Jan 28, 2012
