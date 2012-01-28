Lorenzo Franchini

I'm going freelance

Lorenzo Franchini
Lorenzo Franchini
  • Save
I'm going freelance freelance
Download color palette

I'm jumping, guys.
My new freelance identity is online: http://thewaytoantartico.com.

I've also started a minimal blog, kicking off with a Dribbble Contest:
http://www.thewaytoantartico.com/blog/2012/01/dribbble-invite-contest/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2012
Lorenzo Franchini
Lorenzo Franchini
Senior UI designer, Design Systems.

More by Lorenzo Franchini

View profile
    • Like