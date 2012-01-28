Linus Carlsson

Weapon03

illustration weapon star wars thermal detonator
My version of the thermal detonator.
Rogie and Tim's illustrations are really fun and I hope you think it's okay if I jump in with some rebounds.

Rebound of
Epic Armory: Weapon 03
By Rogie
Posted on Jan 28, 2012
