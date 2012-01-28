Mary Frances Foster

pretty, pretty Pick Axe

pretty, pretty Pick Axe beer tag type typography logo identity branding
revisiting a project where I hand selected a six-pack from the local deli and re-branded each of the 6 flavors before gifting it

Posted on Jan 28, 2012
