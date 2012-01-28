Ben Briggs

Bassline Slider

This is a customised HTML5 input type="range" element, using only CSS to style it! Basically the slider thumb is a square with a gradient, rotated by 45 degrees, and then the line behind it is another gradient.

Bassline is a tool that generates a baseline typographic grid, to help you establish a consistent vertical rhythm for layouts on the web. Looking to release as open source on Github fairly soon, you can follow me there for updates.

Posted on Jan 28, 2012
