Atakan Seckin

Uygun Space & Defence Tech

Atakan Seckin
Atakan Seckin
  • Save
Uygun Space & Defence Tech uygun space aviation aerospace branding business cards
Download color palette

Identity design for Uygun, an aviation & aerospace company based in Ankara, Turkey. They mainly work on R&D of unmanned air vehicles.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2012
Atakan Seckin
Atakan Seckin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Atakan Seckin

View profile
    • Like