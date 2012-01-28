Fabian Marchinko

Learn Zillion

Learn Zillion logo
LearnZillion is a learning platform that combines video lessons, assessments, and progress reporting.

Inspired by the wise old owl, books and open available knowledge. Also a shout out to the teachers apple on the desk from when I was a boy:)))

Posted on Jan 28, 2012
