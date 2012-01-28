Veerle Pieters

Radio Gaga

Veerle Pieters
Veerle Pieters
Hire Me
  • Save
Radio Gaga illustration illustrator vintage radio old radio old texture old paper photoshop
Download color palette

Part of a series of icons I'm creating for a project.

0cd1f7744f621a0741e68498c0534b69
Rebound of
Radio Gaga
By Veerle Pieters
Veerle Pieters
Veerle Pieters
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Veerle Pieters

View profile
    • Like