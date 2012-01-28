Gershom Charig

The Royal Tenenbaums

This is the first piece of a new personal project i'm working on. It will feature some pixel movie posters and... a Nintendo GAME BOY.
More shots to come soon!

Posted on Jan 28, 2012
