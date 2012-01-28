Kenny Williams

Another Icon Set

Kenny Williams
Kenny Williams
  • Save
Another Icon Set icons icon glyph glyphs vector pixel uicon @font-face ui user interface design
Download color palette

Download over 350 of these icons at Uicons.co

Uicons are hand crafted multi-layered psd vector icons perfect for apps.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2012
Kenny Williams
Kenny Williams

More by Kenny Williams

View profile
    • Like