Integrations with Framer and Flinto

I just updated the Integrations page with a couple new goodies.

First, Framer Export allows you share mockups, visual assets, and CSS code and includes a Dribbble integration that allows you to post your work to Dribbble from within the app.

Next, Flinto 24 allows you to export GIFs and has a built in Dribbble integration that allows you to post your work to Dribbble from within the app.

These two integrations join our existing Invision integration (which makes it easy to share your work to Dribbble right from the app) and the Slack integration that we built in-house.