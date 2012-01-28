Metallic Buttons

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I made these little buttons just for practice. Nothing planned ;)
What do you guys think?
Oh and they are inspired from my freecns set:
218 icons (16px) for free download! See all Icons Here
You can download it from Here
If you would like to support my work you can do this here Then just push the Donate Button.
And you can also become a fan of Freecns' Facebook Page
A 2nd pack is already in work. Share your ideas with me on twitter !