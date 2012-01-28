Votenote logo

J Bank

This logo was created for a live project in a Massey University design and business paper. The project was a tool that made the act of choosing who to vote for in the New Zealand general election easier. In creating a logo, we desired something that was friendly and had a look of 'ease.' Design and crafting by myself, with small tweaks by James Hunter.

Posted on Jan 28, 2012
