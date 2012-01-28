Votenote logo

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This logo was created for a live project in a Massey University design and business paper. The project was a tool that made the act of choosing who to vote for in the New Zealand general election easier. In creating a logo, we desired something that was friendly and had a look of 'ease.' Design and crafting by myself, with small tweaks by James Hunter.