Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Omer Zinger

Thinkover App

Omer Zinger
Omer Zinger
Hire Me
  • Save
Thinkover App ecommerce ui ux app
Thinkover App ecommerce ui ux app
Download color palette
  1. thinkover_mobile.gif
  2. thinkover_flow.jpg

Thinkover’s technology enables you to drag & drop anything you’re thinking about buying in one spot. Managing your online shopping from one location helps you stay on budget and bring order to your purchasing.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 19, 2017
Omer Zinger
Omer Zinger
Product Design Manager at Houzz
Hire Me

More by Omer Zinger

View profile
    • Like