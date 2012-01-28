Richard Herries

POS Toolbar preliminary sketch

Richard Herries
Richard Herries
  • Save
POS Toolbar preliminary sketch bookmarklet toolbar
Download color palette

A bookmarklet to aid in the front-end development of websites. Enabling pixel perfection for those who care ;)
Next step html/css experiment with colors and textures.

POS - Picture Overlay System

View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2012
Richard Herries
Richard Herries
Like