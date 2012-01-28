Newday Mission

Eric Crow

Working on the branding/business system for my friend who is working on starting up a homeless shelter.
This is a card idea I had.
What good is a business card to homeless people? So I included a map and when the services are offered. What do you all think?

Posted on Jan 28, 2012
