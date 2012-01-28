Ignacio Giri

LA, here I come!

LA, here I come! la los angeles
I'm going to LA for a few days. Let me know if you wanna hang out with me. I'm going to be free this Sunday 29th. Tweet me at @nacho

Posted on Jan 28, 2012
