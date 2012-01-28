Christian Naths

Hipster Programmer T-Shirt

Just screwing around now. I thought it would be funny to try to create a hipster programmer t-shirt. It would work with any language really, but since I do love Ruby, this felt appropriate.

Maybe I'll do a series of these, lol.

Posted on Jan 28, 2012
