Ian Hirschfeld

Rantbx Logotype

Ian Hirschfeld
Ian Hirschfeld
  • Save
Rantbx Logotype rantbx logotype rant box
Download color palette

I was messing around with a simple logotype for a potential blog coming down the pipeline.

I couldn't find any elegant way to color the inside of the box. I left it as negative space to let the red show as if it's the source of the yell. Any suggestions would be much appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2012
Ian Hirschfeld
Ian Hirschfeld

More by Ian Hirschfeld

View profile
    • Like