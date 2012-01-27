Ashish Thakkar

GUI for hotel management app

Ashish Thakkar
Ashish Thakkar
  • Save
GUI for hotel management app ui gui user interfaces graphical red dark grey texture pixel perfect sharp dashboard
Download color palette

A little sneak peak of GUI for Hotel Management App...

View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2012
Ashish Thakkar
Ashish Thakkar

More by Ashish Thakkar

View profile
    • Like