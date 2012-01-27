Marisa Seguin

What'ssss for desssert?

What'ssss for desssert? snake stripes mouse carnivore watercolour watercolor
The final for this bad boy is up on Ten Paces and Draw! Based on Alyssa Nassner's sketch. http://ten-paces.blogspot.com/2012/01/sssssssix-coursssssse-meal.html

Posted on Jan 27, 2012
