David Elliott

Kalish / Crain / Bathgate

David Elliott
David Elliott
  • Save
Kalish / Crain / Bathgate michigan music folk rock indie nathan kalish samantha crain chris bathgate grand rapids ann arbor oklahoma
Download color palette

A real quick web "promo" piece I slapped together for tomorrow night's show.

See the full shot here: http://cl.ly/2U1S363C3V1B2T211c3Y

Love these musicians.

David Elliott
David Elliott

More by David Elliott

View profile
    • Like