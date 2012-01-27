Christian Naths

YEGrb T-Shirt Mockup

Christian Naths
Christian Naths
  • Save
YEGrb T-Shirt Mockup shirt t-shirt ruby silver black mockup logo
Download color palette

Just mocking up a few ideas for some t-shirts for Edmonton's ruby meetup (http://yegrb.com).

View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2012
Christian Naths
Christian Naths

More by Christian Naths

View profile
    • Like