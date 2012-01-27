Jessie Wyatt

Making a Difference Brand Identity

Jessie Wyatt
Jessie Wyatt
  • Save
Making a Difference Brand Identity print poster letterhead brand identity business card
Download color palette

A school project from a couple of semesters back.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2012
Jessie Wyatt
Jessie Wyatt

More by Jessie Wyatt

View profile
    • Like