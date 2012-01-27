Itemicons v0.0.2

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Well... I didn't expect so much appreciations! Thank you all guys.
This night I made some adjustments and additions to this mini-set.
Adjustments
The go-to-somewhere-else icon, the star icon (in order of subpixels) and the zoom in&out icons (much better now).
Added
The whole last line is made by new icons.
Respectively: message, trash, filter, padlock, alert, bell and tag icons.
Still on work, still not satisfied.