Itemicons v0.0.2

Well... I didn't expect so much appreciations! Thank you all guys.

This night I made some adjustments and additions to this mini-set.

Adjustments

The go-to-somewhere-else icon, the star icon (in order of subpixels) and the zoom in&out icons (much better now).

Added

The whole last line is made by new icons.

Respectively: message, trash, filter, padlock, alert, bell and tag icons.

Still on work, still not satisfied.