404 Message

One of the most important things ive learned when creating user-driven products is that attention to detail is king. The user sees all and will point out what you least expected. The smallest considerations show the user you're creating a product that you really care about. It shows them you're thinking of them every step of the way. With Honor Roll, I want to ensure every consideration is taken, so I went as far as to design a 404 page. While I hope users never find themselves here, I want to maintain consistency throughout my site. I even went as far as to add links back to my two main focus points: the work page and the contact page. Hope you enjoy.