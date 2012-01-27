404 Message

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of the most important things ive learned when creating user-driven products is that attention to detail is king. The user sees all and will point out what you least expected. The smallest considerations show the user you're creating a product that you really care about. It shows them you're thinking of them every step of the way. With Honor Roll, I want to ensure every consideration is taken, so I went as far as to design a 404 page. While I hope users never find themselves here, I want to maintain consistency throughout my site. I even went as far as to add links back to my two main focus points: the work page and the contact page. Hope you enjoy.