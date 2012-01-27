Faheema Patel

Apple Pi

Faheema Patel
Faheema Patel
  • Save
Apple Pi pictogram apple pie apple pie vector illustration icon hand drawn pi
Download color palette

This was a silly idea I wanted to try for fun. I love apple pie by the way. What's your favourite dessert?

Just discovered it's been done before xD

View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2012
Faheema Patel
Faheema Patel
lettering, pattern & illustration artist

More by Faheema Patel

View profile
    • Like