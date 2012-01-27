Jay Roeder

Crying In Baseball

I was recently watching A League of Their Own, and this quote from Jimmy Dugan (Tom Hanks) was too hilarious too pass up! After rewinding the movie about 389 times, I felt it was worth doing a drawing. No crying!

Posted on Jan 27, 2012
