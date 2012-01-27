Name Card v1 - Des!gn

Min Ming Lo

This was my first name card about 8 years ago. I used to own the domain des!gn.bz back then. The information font size was too small and the colors were not as vibrant as I want them to be.

v2: http://dribbble.com/shots/401819-Name-Card-v2-The-Denim

