iPhone Game Icon WIP iphone game 8bit style concept wip
An Icon I'm working on for a auto-run game I have in mind. This is by no means a live and final Icon, just a concept I had in my mind four days ago. Just wanted to show it off :)

Posted on Jan 27, 2012
