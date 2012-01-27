David Balnites

Newsstand Icon bookcase for fun news stand icon iphone design cool you have to like it and retweet leave a comment its so
tell me what you think of this i might release these in a small pack at a later date.
This one is ALSO 100% VECTOR. :D

Ps i know about the tags. lol :P

Rebound of
Ice Hockey Icon
Posted on Jan 27, 2012
