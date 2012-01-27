Petter Silfver

Hooked

Petter Silfver
Petter Silfver
  • Save
Hooked iphone icon hooked fish
Download color palette

Playing around with some iPhone app icon design.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2012
Petter Silfver
Petter Silfver
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Petter Silfver

View profile
    • Like