Nick Whitmoyer

Explore the Outdoors!

Nick Whitmoyer
Nick Whitmoyer
  • Save
Explore the Outdoors! illustration tv kids fun burbank
Download color palette

This is a quick illustration for an on-air graphic I was working on today. It was to promote an upcoming area online. Turns out we didn't need it, but I figured the least I could do is share it.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2012
Nick Whitmoyer
Nick Whitmoyer

More by Nick Whitmoyer

View profile
    • Like