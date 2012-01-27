Jacob Cass

Bike Map Reservation

Jacob Cass
Jacob Cass
Hire Me
  • Save
Bike Map Reservation map circle buttons reserve ui data
Download color palette

Seating reservation map / system for Flywheel.

See in action here:
http://new-york.flywheelsports.com/class/39381

View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2012
Jacob Cass
Jacob Cass
Build your brand with strategy + design.
Hire Me

More by Jacob Cass

View profile
    • Like