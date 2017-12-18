So Magnetic Logo Refresh

We designed our logo in order to open our business originally with a strong visual brand.

The challenge was that we never thought about needing a black and white version of our logo. So after much consideration on how you retain an overlapping logo design with transparency, but only by using a singular color, we had to find a way to fix that.

While working on the single colored variants, we made sure the icon was exactly where we wanted it to be. This is now the updated and full result for our logo design.

This doesn't replace the mark, it just sits as a compliment before we build out the rest of So Magnetic