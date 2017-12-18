Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Darian Rosebrook

So Magnetic Light Icon Variant

Darian Rosebrook
Darian Rosebrook
  • Save
So Magnetic Light Icon Variant dots blend mode overlay stippling black and white white magnet magnetic icon logo branding logo design
So Magnetic Light Icon Variant dots blend mode overlay stippling black and white white magnet magnetic icon logo branding logo design
So Magnetic Light Icon Variant dots blend mode overlay stippling black and white white magnet magnetic icon logo branding logo design
Download color palette
  1. somagnetic-icon-light.png
  2. somagnetic-icon-light-2x.png
  3. somagnetic-wordmark-light-2x.png

We designed our logo in order to open our business originally with a strong visual brand.

The challenge was that we never thought about needing a black and white version of our logo. So after much consideration on how you retain an overlapping logo design with transparency, but only by using a singular color, this was the solution.

This doesn't replace the mark, it just sits as a compliment before we build out the rest of So Magnetic

Somagnetic icon dark
Rebound of
So Magnetic B&W Logo Design
By Darian Rosebrook
Darian Rosebrook
Darian Rosebrook

More by Darian Rosebrook

View profile
    • Like