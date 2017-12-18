Darian Rosebrook

So Magnetic B&W Logo Design

Darian Rosebrook
Darian Rosebrook
  • Save
So Magnetic B&W Logo Design branding magnetic magnet blend mode overlay overlap stippling logo design black and white
So Magnetic B&W Logo Design branding magnetic magnet blend mode overlay overlap stippling logo design black and white
So Magnetic B&W Logo Design branding magnetic magnet blend mode overlay overlap stippling logo design black and white
Download color palette
  1. somagnetic-icon-dark.png
  2. somagnetic-icon-dark-2x.png
  3. somagnetic-wordmark-dark-2x.png

We designed our logo in order to open our business originally with a strong visual brand.

The challenge was that we never thought about needing a black and white version of our logo. So after much consideration on how you retain an overlapping logo design with transparency, but only by using a singular color, this was the solution.

This doesn't replace the mark, it just sits as a compliment before we build out the rest of So Magnetic

Rebound
Rebound of
Sneak peak to upcoming rebrand.
By Darian Rosebrook
Darian Rosebrook
Darian Rosebrook

More by Darian Rosebrook

View profile
    • Like