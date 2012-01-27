Week 4. I have always been interested in how nature forms a snowflake so that almost every snowflake is different. Like the best designers and engineers working on their shape. Perfect geometry indeed. Two years ago I read a book Decoding Design by Maggie Macnab which deals with the relationship of nature and design. I'll have to read it again, and if you didn't read this so far I strongly recommend. Excellent book.

P.S. If you look carefully you can find parts of my personal logo in this snowflake.