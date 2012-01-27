Derek Brown

DragonPixelZ

dragonball z pixel logo typography
I wanted to make a logo/title for all of the DBZ pixel characters that I have been working on for my Phenomenal Pixel Project.

Posted on Jan 27, 2012
