Robot Icon symbols icons symbolicons icon symbol simple vector iphone ios app app icon
An apple-touch-icon to go along with the unreleased update to Symbolicons.

It's coming soon... ish.

Rebound of
Symbolicons: Pixel 2
By Jory Raphael
Posted on Jan 27, 2012
