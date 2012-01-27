Brendan Falkowski

Adelle + Myriad

Brendan Falkowski
Brendan Falkowski
  • Save
Adelle + Myriad gravity department typography adelle myriad
Download color palette

More type tweaks. Starting to implement a stricter style guide for typeface usage scenarios. Managed to drop 51 KB from the Typekit in the process.

B1328902c08fa334aced2b36f2c37565
Rebound of
GravDept + Adelle
By Brendan Falkowski
View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2012
Brendan Falkowski
Brendan Falkowski

More by Brendan Falkowski

View profile
    • Like