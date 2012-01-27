Melissa Yeager

First Lady poster

This is a poster I designed @twopaperdolls for an exhibition at Art in the Age. Letterpressing in progress, color 1 of 2. Stay tuned to see the finished piece.

Posted on Jan 27, 2012
Holistic brand designer from West Chester, PA
