Jordan Borth

16px Clipboard Glyph (Updated)

Jordan Borth
Jordan Borth
  • Save
16px Clipboard Glyph (Updated) clipboard glyph 16px icon
Download color palette

Made some small tweaks to round the edges a little more. Subtle, but it's all in the details!

74faeb1a70670de84dee895737712451
Rebound of
16px Clipboard Glyph
By Jordan Borth
View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2012
Jordan Borth
Jordan Borth
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jordan Borth

View profile
    • Like