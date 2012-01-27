Mikey Mann

Majora's Moon

Mikey Mann
Mikey Mann
  • Save
Majora's Moon majora mask zelda triforcetribute drawing pencil sketch
Download color palette

This is a preview of my work for the Triforce Tribute show coming soon. http://triforcetribute.landpdx.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2012
Mikey Mann
Mikey Mann

More by Mikey Mann

View profile
    • Like