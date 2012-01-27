Oven Bits Chris

Gordon Clines

Fifth in the series. This is Chris Voss (@tophervoss), our amazing iOS/Android/Ruby swiss-army-developer.

Fun Fact: Chris is undefeated in ping-pong (today).

Posted on Jan 27, 2012
